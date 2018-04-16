Azerbaijan-focussed gold, copper and silver producer Anglo Asian Mining updated the market on production, sales and operations at its Gedabek gold, copper and silver mining and production contract area in the west of the country for the three months to 31 March on Monday, reporting a 26% increase in year-on-year gold equivalent ounce production. The AIM-traded firm said that highlighted its "strong growth trajectory" following the implementation of its expansion and optimisation programme at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...