Medical imaging development firm Feedback has formulated a new company structure by merging two subsidiaries it acquired in 2014, the company said on Monday. Cambridge Computed Imaging (CCI) and TexRAD have been operating as separate, wholly owned subsidiaries since their acquisition but will now be integrated under CCI, which is to be renamed Feedback Medical Limited, while TexRAD will become dormant. The move is part of a strategic review to streamline operations, with a view to achieving the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...