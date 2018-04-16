Bio-based polymer developer Itaconix announced on Monday that it has achieved a significant improvement in first quarter revenues despite adverse currency movements. Group first quarter revenues saw an 8% year-on-year increase to £149,000 as the company benefited from the use of Itaconix CHT in a new dish-washing solution for the US market, expanding haircare sales through Revcare NE 100s and initial minimum royalties from the tremco-illbruk licence. Kevin Matthews, chief executive of Itaconix ...

