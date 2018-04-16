Markets in Asia finished mixed on Monday, as investors reacted to the launching of missile strikes on Syria by the US, the UK and France over the weekend. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 0.26% at 21,835.53, as the yen strengthened 0.08% on the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.26. The utilities and pharmaceuticals sectors led the risers in Tokyo, with banking and securities plays in the red, as the broader Topix index managed to finish up 0.4%. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite slid 1.53% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...