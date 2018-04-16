Credit Suisse has raised its 2018 oil price forecasts, predicting that those higher prices would hold during the following year even as OPEC barrels returned to the market. According the investment bank's global oil macro team's latest predictions, Brent and West Texas Intermediate were now seen finishing the year at $71 and $66, respectively, which was up from their prior view for prices to reach $60 and $56 barrel. Global inventory draws would resume in the second quarter of 2018, resulting in ...

