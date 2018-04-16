sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

174,96 Euro		-2,32
-1,31 %
WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
174,70
174,74
15:07
174,72
174,76
15:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION32,18+6,13 %
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ174,96-1,31 %