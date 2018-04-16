

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG's (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) commercial-vehicles unit is considering a full takeover of Navistar International Corp., according to reports.



Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH already owns about 16.9% of stake in Navistar. The officials at Volkswagen Truck & Bus reportedly said Monday it could raise that stake, and was also considering a full takeover.



Under U.S. securities law, VW Trucks would be required to make an offer for the rest of Navistar's shares if it acquires more than 17% of the company.



