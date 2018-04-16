

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday morning ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data.



Stocks were set for a alackluster open on Wall Street, helping to preserve gold's safe haven appeal.



Gold was down $1 at $1346 an ounce, holding most of last week's gains.



The U.S. Commerce Department's Retail Sales report for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The market analysts are looking for consensus of 0.4 percent increase compared to a decline of 0.1 percent in the prior month. Retails sales less autos is expected to be stable at 0.2 percent.



Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 18.2, down from 22.5 in the prior month.



The Commerce Departments Business Inventories for February will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.6 percent in line with January.



National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for April will be published at 10.00 am. The consensus of Housing Market Index is 70, unchanged from the prior month.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce in Florence, Alabama, with audience Q&A at 1.15 pm ET.



