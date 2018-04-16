Dthera Sciences Appoints Steve R. Martin to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Dthera™ Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR), a digital therapeutics company focused on developing the innovative quality of life therapies for the elderly and those suffering from cognitive decline, today announced the appointment of a Steve R. Martin, to the Board of Directors. This brings the total Board membership to four. Mr. Martin will also chair the Dthera audit committee. Both positions are effective immediately.

A seasoned public company Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Martin currently serves in that role at AmpliPhi Biosciences. Mr. Martin has senior leadership experience in life science, software, and telecommunications companies. Previously, he was CFO of Apricus Biosciences and Stratagene, both publicly-traded life science companies with commercial products. Prior to that, he was CFO and interim CEO of BakBone Software, which was sold to Quest Software under his leadership. Mr. Martin also served as Chief Accounting Officer of Leap Wireless, also known as Cricket Communications, then an independent $2 billion cell phone and data communications company. Mr. Martin is the past President of Financial Executives International, San Diego, and served on its Board of Directors. He began his career at Deloitte, where he rose to the position of Senior Audit Manager. Mr. Martin has a Bachelor of Science degree from San Diego State University.

"We welcome Steve as an important new member of Dthera's Board of Directors, where he will provide invaluable guidance as we transform Dthera into a revenue-generating company with the target launch date for our lead product, ReminX™, in the second quarter, as well as pursue our goal of up-listing to a national stock exchange," said, Ed Cox, Dthera Sciences Chief Executive Officer. "Steve has already been instrumental in making introductions on Wall Street, as well as providing thoughtful guidance as we further build out our financial and accounting team, and we look forward to working with him in his official capacity as a board member."

"I have watched Dthera advance its mission of developing the innovative quality of life therapies for those suffering from cognitive decline and find the combination of the life science and software industries -- both of which I have worked in throughout my career --very compelling," said Steve R. Martin. "I look forward to bringing to the company my financial expertise and my experience in attracting investors and capital in support of growing Dthera into a well-known leader in the digital therapeutic market."

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR), based in San Diego, Calif., is a digital therapeutics company focused on developing the innovative quality of life therapies for the elderly and those suffering from cognitive decline. The company's lead product, ReminX™, is an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health product designed to deliver reminiscence therapy digitally to individuals suffering from dementia from Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, as well as for seniors experiencing social isolation. The company plans to launch ReminX commercially in the second quarter of 2018. For more information, please visit www.dthera.com and www.reminx.com.

Contact:

Geno Kostikov

Director, Corporate Development

geno@dthera.com

(858) 215-6360

Gina Ray, APR

Ray & Associates Public Relations

(949) 370-0941|

gina@raypr.com

SOURCE: Dthera Sciences