Active-Investors: Research Reports on Brookfield Asset Management, First Capital Realty, FirstService, and Firm Capital American Realty Partners

Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Real Estate Services industry: Brookfield Asset Management, First Capital Realty, FirstService, and Firm Capital American Realty Partners.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 4.70 points, or 0.03%, to close Friday's trading session at 15,273.97. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 13.57 points, or 1.73%, to finish at 795.94.

Today's stocks of interest consist of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM-A), First Capital Realty Inc. (TSX: FCR), FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV), and Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corporation (TSXV: FCA-U).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Toronto, Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s stock declined 1.06%, to finish Friday's session at $49.31 with a total volume of 719,606 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management's shares have advanced 2.05% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Brookfield Asset Management's 200-day moving average of $52.39 is above its 50-day moving average of $50.66. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors, are trading at a PE ratio of 36.80. View the research report on BAM-A.TO at:

First Capital Realty Inc.

On Friday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered First Capital Realty Inc. recorded a trading volume of 162,565 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $20.39. First Capital Realty's stock has advanced 4.58% in the last month and 0.74% in the previous year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day moving average. The stock's 200-day moving average of $20.41 is above its 50-day moving average of $20.31. Shares of the Company, which acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 7.99. Get the free report on FCR.TO at:

FirstService Corp.

Toronto, Canada headquartered FirstService Corp.'s stock closed the day 0.64% higher at $89.27. The stock recorded a trading volume of 58,167 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 48,077 shares. FirstService's shares advanced 5.68% in the previous three months and 12.04% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $90.71 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $87.56. Shares of the Company, which provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the US and Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 61.57. Access the most recent report coverage on FSV.TO at:

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp.

On Friday, shares in Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. ended the session flat at $6.30 with a total volume of 1,317 shares traded. Shares of the Company, which engages in capital partnership investing in US income-producing real estate and mortgage debt investments, are trading at a PE ratio of 22.50. Today's complimentary report on FCA-U.V can be accessed at:

