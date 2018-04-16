Former CEO of DHL Roger Crook Joins Global Trade Blockchain Disruptor Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is a Full-service, Automated and Global Supply Chain Platform for the International Trade Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / One of the hottest blockchain projects, the Morpheus.Network, has just completed their first round of token presales raising $6 million USD. Now the team behind the technology is bringing in one of the most experienced individuals in the global trade industry as a full time team member. Former CEO of DHL, Roger Crook, has officially joined the Morpheus.Network team after serving as lead advisor since January.

Morpheus.Network was established by industry veterans to fix issues and introduce modern solutions related to the global supply chain. As a full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry, Morpheus.Network utilizes blockchain technology to eliminate the complexities that have been known to hinder the global supply chain industry for ages.

To learn more about Morpheus.Network and their revolutionary supply chain technology advancements, please visit https://morpheus.network/.

Crook joins the Morpheus.Network team with an extraordinary amount of experience in global logistics. With over 25 years of international leadership, operational experience, strategic planning and expertise in global supply chains, he has helped lead and empower large and diverse teams across geographical markets. He carries a bachelor's degree in Engineering as well as a master's degree in Business Administration. According to a spokesperson, Crook's expertise will provide Morpheus.Network with the necessary foresight to solve the inefficiencies that hinder global trade.

'Morpheus.Network is tackling the direct inefficiencies in the traditional global supply chain,' said Crook. 'I'm proud to be a part of this hard-working and dedicated team. The use of Smart Contracts to optimize global trade using the Morpheus.Network platform will truly be disruptive to how the world currently conducts business.'

While Crook transitions from advisor to full team member, the advisory team at the Morpheus.Network continues forward with the brilliant minds of Charlie Shrem (Bitcoin legend and serial entrepreneur), Jonathan Bootle (inventor of 'Bulletproofs', Privacy Breakthrough), Brian Taylor (Deloitte), and several others.

Morpheus.Network has also recently made key announcements, including joining the Blockchain in Transport Alliance, a partnership with Winjit Technologies, and integrating with SWIFT to enable fast international payments with over 1600 banks globally.

'In our goal of optimizing the global supply chain, the world's largest industry, having a strong team is absolutely necessary,' said Danny Weinberger, CEO of Morpheus.Network.

'Surrounding ourselves with the very best in global trade and blockchain technology ensures we're taking the proper steps to meet our objectives. Our platform is not only automating business processes, but allowing interconnecting supply chain networks to communicate, truly optimizing the efficiency of each and every transaction.'

About Morpheus.Network:

The Morpheus Network was designed in consultation with some of the world's largest shipping, customs and banking firms to create a full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform with an integrated cryptocurrency payment system utilizing blockchain technology. For more information, please visit https://morpheus.network/.

Contact:

Jordan Edwards

E@relyy.com

13128694495

SOURCE: Morpheus.Network