Rod Baker Ford is Now Offering 700 Horsepower Roush Supercharged 2018 'RBF' Mustang GTs Starting at $40,990

Each 2018 Ford Mustang GT Includes a 3-Year/36,000 Mile Warranty

PLAINFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Rod Baker Ford, a family owned and operated dealership since 1963 located in the southwest Chicago suburb of Plainfield, Illinois has announced they will be offering a 700HP 610ft-lb RBF Mustang GT for as little as $40,990. The 2018 Ford Mustang GT will include a 3-year, 36,000 Mile Warranty.

As 'Home of the No Hassle Deal' and one of the largest Roush/Ford Performance dealers in the Chicagoland area, Rod Baker has teamed up with Roush to include the newest, state of the art TVS R2650 supercharger kit in this RBF Mustang package. Roush increased displacement on this new supercharger to 2.6 liters for 2018 from 2.3 liters in 2017 and designed a newer inlet system specifically for the 2018 Mustang's Direct Injection System.

Roush Performance states: 'During development, our new R2650 supercharger has spent hundreds of hours atop our engine dyno to ensure its industry-leading performance, safety, and reliability. It has seen well over 17 million wide-open-throttle cycles, while consistently and safely pushing performance numbers of 700-plus horsepower.'

This package is compatible with both manual and automatic transmissions and takes the 2018 Mustang GT from 468 horsepower to a tire-shredding 700 horsepower at the crank and puts down 610ft-lb of torque starting at only $40,990.

This advertised price for the RBF Mustang GT includes a base 2018 Ford Mustang GT (300A) with a dealer installed, warranty backed 2018 Roush Mustang Phase 1 Supercharger Kit. A $1500 factory rebate is applied to the price and this package includes a 3-year, 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty which is rare for this kind of horsepower. Mustang GT models with additional options or accessories will also be available at higher MSRP.

Rod Baker Ford will begin building these Mustangs in early April and will offer packages on in-stock Mustang models and will be taking orders. Financing is available for qualified buyers with as little as $0 down. More information about this package can be found on their website at RodBakerFord.com or people are also welcome to call them at 815-436-5681.

About Rod Baker Ford:

Rod Baker Ford, located in Plainfield, Illinois, has been family Owned and Operated Since 1963 and is home of the 'No Hassle Deal.' For more information, please visit http://rodbakerford.com.

Contact:

Chuck Cox

chuckcox@rodbakerford.com

8154365681

SOURCE: Rod Baker Ford