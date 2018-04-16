Call Tracking Platform Ringba Announces Outstanding Q1 Results

2018 is Off to a Proverbial Bang for the Global Communications Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / The founders of Ringba, the real-time call management and tracking platform, are pleased to announce that the first quarter of 2018 has been an exceptionally exciting time for the company.

As a company spokesperson noted, 'Ringba has brought on several new substantial clients during Q1; although these clients only recently started working with Ringba, they have already seen an enormous improvement in their customer acquisition costs.'

'By working closely with our clients, we gain even deeper insight into their needs,' the spokesperson noted, adding that Ringba allows their clients to power their pay per call marketing business with the tools that are built for success.

In addition, Ringba recently launched their new IVR Builder, which gives their clients the ability to create interactive menus and prompts for routing calls.

'Since launching our custom IVR builder, we've seen our clients creating truly impressive and creative call flows,' the spokesperson noted, adding that Ringba is always on a quest to improve their platform and product offerings to better serve their valued clients.

'Our Engineering team is constantly rolling out new updates to provide clients with a clean user experience, easy-to-use call management tools, and transparent reporting.'

During Q1, Ringba has also brought on several new key members to their business development, engineering and operations teams.

'We take a lot of pride in hiring the best talent in the industry and our culture attracts them,' the spokesperson noted.

Finally, the team from Ringba was pleased to exhibit in several industry conferences during Q1, including Affiliate Summit West and LeadsCon.

'We attend some of the biggest conferences in the performance marketing and call center industry. They give us a fantastic opportunity to build connections with new and current partners,' the spokesperson said. 'We're looking forward to forging new relationships at more trade shows in coming year.'

As the spokesperson noted, the team from Ringba is excited about all of the successes and announcements that were part of the first quarter of 2018. They are also looking forward to what the rest of the year will bring, and are confident that Ringba will have more exciting news to report as the year goes along.

Ringba is a global communications platform for connecting consumers with businesses in real-time with intelligence call tracking, routing, attribution and analytics for inbound calls. For more information, please visit https://www.ringba.com.

