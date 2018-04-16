Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new brand strategy study on the petrochemical industry. A leading petrochemical industry client wanted to measure the value and validity of their firm and plan effective marketing campaigns to expand brand awareness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005712/en/

Brand Strategy Helps A Leading Petrochemical Industry Client Enhance Their Overall Brand Performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the brand strategy experts at Infiniti, "Brand strategy solutions help firms upsurge their focus on gaining loyal customers to attain a competitive edge and capture an important share of the market."

In the petrochemical industry, organic chemicals like propylene, methanol, butadiene, ethylene, toluene, benzene, and xylene are produced in the largest volumes. The growth line of the petrochemical industry is influenced by the high demand for its derivatives in textile, electronics, automotive, construction, medical, industrial, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods industries. Also, governing policies by Asian governments that are intended at incentivizing chemicals manufacturing will play a substantial role in enticing investments from overseas establishments.

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The market intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to discover their core competencies and build an authentic brand that raises and differentiates their business at every touchpoint. The client was able to calculate the value and authenticity of their business.

This brand strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain better clarity into the competitive landscape

Comprehend the strengths, weaknesses, competition, and target audience

To know more, ask an analyst

This brand strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

Improving brand recognition by building credibility

Increasing their advertising effectiveness

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete brand strategy study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/petrochemical-industry-brand-strategy

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005712/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us