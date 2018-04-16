Dalal Street Investment Journal Launches Mutual Fund Magazine

PUNE, India, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

India's most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has now launched 'Mutual Fund Unlocked', a DSIJ Magazine based on DSIJ's proprietary research methodology. Having a history of more than 32 years in equity research, DSIJ has taken advantage of its research strength and experience of understanding listed companies to ascertain the expected return of the underlying stocks of each equity fund. Post evaluation of the underlying portfolio of stocks in each fund, the expected returns are calculated. Based on this, DSIJ ranks the funds without getting biased by the historical returns of the funds. This also allows DSIJ to rank newly launched funds that are not rated by others due to their shorter duration of existence.

With this launch DSIJ has further strengthened its market coverage and reach beyond 'Direct equity' to now also include the 'Mutual Fund' investors.

Interesting Key features of Mutual Fund Unlocked includes:

DSIJ unique MF ranking with expected return of each fund

Dedicated Cover Story on the Mutual Fund industry

Special reports, interviews and expert opinions on events occurring in the fortnight

Fund of the fortnight recommendation and follow through reviews

DSIJ Pvt. Ltd. Managing Director, Rajesh V Padode said,"We, at DSIJ, are embarking on a new journey of bringing equity mutual funds information to our readers. As the investment by retail and HNI investors has gone up in mutual fund in the recent years it has become imperative for us to be in this space in the interest and safety of our reader investors."



About DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, DSIJ pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, DSIJ's publication and products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

To learn more about the company and services offered please visit: http://www.dsij.in

For more information about Mutual Fund section, please visit http://dsij.in/mutual-fund

