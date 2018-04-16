Latest Global Solar Demand Monitor from GTM Research forecasts 6% annual increase in PV installation growth although current largest markets will register 7% contraction while geographic diversification poised to grow.The solar PV landscape in 2018 will continue to grow and will continue to be dominated by the same handful of massive markets, albeit a broader geographical spread of installations are expected this year, finds the latest Global Solar Demand Monitor from GTM Research. The analysts expect cumulative global capacity to grow 6% on last year, reaching 104 GW - topping the 100 GW-mark ...

