Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest category planning study on the dairy products industry. A leading dairy products manufacturer wanted to understand customer buying habits and the impact of social factors, cultural changes, and personal factors on their buying behavior. With the help of this engagement, the client wanted to implement a better decision-making process to position their products effectively.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "The category planning solutions help firms increase cost-saving opportunities and efficiently decrease additional spend."

The global dairy products industry is observing promising growth with the rise in food consumption and the increase in online and mobile shopping platforms. Consumers are also moving towards dairy products as it is an appropriate and a relatively reasonable source of protein. Also, the developing consumer trends towards healthy and clean label products are convincing companies to provide affordable, nutritious, and safe products to the customers. As a result, businesses in the dairy products sector should take advantage of their technical capabilities to offer innovative products and improve production efficiency while meeting the quality standards.

The category planning solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to efficiently build long terms plans and sourcing strategies to manage the supply chain. The client was able to efficiently find target commodities, prospects and, effectively enhance their ROI.

This category planning solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain real-time insights on the opportunity analysis

Address problems about additional spend and gain up-to-date market insights

This category planning solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the customer buying preferences

Identifying the KPI's and adequately allocating resources

