

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Commerce Department's Retail Sales report for March will be published at 8.30 am ET Monday. The market analysts are looking for consensus of 0.4 percent increase compared to a decline of 0.1 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback dropped against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the franc. Against the yen, it recovered.



The greenback was worth 1.2367 against the euro, 107.33 against the yen, 0.9602 against the franc and 1.4308 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX