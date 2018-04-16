The European Magazine Announces Winners of the Business Awards 2018

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leadership, the Global Legal sector and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.
Recipients of The European Magazine's Business Awards 2018 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.
THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE BUSINESS AWARDS 2018 RECIPIENTS
Global Banking and Finance Awards
Award Recipients
Category
Accra City Hotel
Leading Hotel Company of the Year - Ghana
Activa Alternative Investments
Private Equity Firm of the Year- Andean Region
Adar Capital Partners
Boutique Fund Manager of the Year - Cayman Islands
Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank
Banker of the Year - Africa
AFP CAPITAL
Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Chile
AFP CAPITAL
Pension Fund Manager of the Year - Chile
Algotechs
Innovative Trading Technology - UK
APS S.A.
Most Secure Bank Card
APS S.A.
Best Product - Banking Industry
Arche Wealth Management
Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg
BAC Credomatic
Bank of the Year - Costa Rica
BAC Credomatic
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year (C&C)
BAF Capital
Best International LATAM Focus Investment Company
Banco BCS
Best Corporate Bank - Angola
Banco BCS
Best Private Bank - Angola
Banco BNI Europa
Bank of the Year
Banco BNI Europa
Most Innovative Bank of the Year
Banco Finca
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Ecuador
Banco Finca
Social Impact Bank of the Year - Ecuador
Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Chile
Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz
Bank of the Year - Bolivia
Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Bolivia
Banco Solidario S.A.
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Bolivia
BANRESERVAS
Investment Bank of the Year - Dominican Republic
Banque Misr
Best SME Bank - Egypt
Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.
Best in Corporate Governance
Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.
Global Reinsurance Company of the Year
Barwa Bank
Best Shariah Compliant Bank - Qatar
Banco de Bogota
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Colombia
Banco de Bogota
Bank of the Year - Colombia
Alejandro Figueroa Jaramillo, Banco de Bogota
Banking CEO of the Year, Colombia
Banco Economico
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Angola
Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)
Most Innovative Bank of the Year
BBVA Bancomer
Bank of the Year - Mexico
BBVA Bancomer
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Mexico
BBVA Bancomer
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Mexico
BCI Asset Management
Investment Management Company of the Year - Chile
BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA
Bank of the Year - Mozambique
BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA
Most Innovative Bank - Mozambique
BCPG Public Company Limited
Most Sustainable Company - Thailand
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank
Financial Inclusion Program of the Year
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank
Innovative Institution of the Year
BLOM BANK
Bank of the Year - Lebanon
BLOM BANK
Bank of the Year - MENA
BLOM BANK
Strongest Bank - Lebanon
BND Levante Group S.A.
Best Alternative Investment - Spain
BTG Pactual Colombia
Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia
BTG Pactual Colombia
Wealth Management Company of the Year - Colombia
CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration
Best Sustainable Bond Issuer - Latin America
CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration
Sustainable Financial Institution of the Year - Latin America
Capital.com
Most Innovative Broker - Europe
Capital.com
Most Transparent Brokerage Service Provider - Europe
CIBanco
Green Bank of the Year - Mexico
CIBanco
Innovation in Sustainable Financing - Mexico
CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency
Business Innovation Hub - Latin America
CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency
FDI Promotion Agency of the Year - Latin America
Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)
Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco
Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)
Monaco Banking Ambassador
Davivienda Corredores
Capital Markets Company of the Year - Colombia
Davivienda Corredores
Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia
DPM Finanzas EAFI
Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain
deVere Group
Best European Financial Advisory Firm - Europe
Ecobank
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Pan African
Edwin R. Bautista, UnionBank of the Philippines
Best Banking CEO - Philippines
Fides Treasury Services Ltd
Multi-banking Solution Provider of the Year
Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A
Asset Management Company of the Year - Colombia
Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A
Fiduciary Company of the Year - Colombia
Gbenga Alade, Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd
Banker of the Year
GrupoBursátilMexicano(GBM)
Investment and Brokerage Firm of the Year - Mexico
Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd
Most Innovative Bank of the Year
IJG Holdings
Best Brokerage House - Namibia
Intercorp Group
Best International Tax Consulting Boutique
Jammal Trust Bank SAL
Financial Inclusion Program of the Year - Lebanon
KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG)
Most Innovative Digital Banking Services - Southeast Asia
KANDEO FUND
ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year - Latin America
Khalid Al Subeai, Barwa Bank
Best CEO Banking - Qatar
Kurt Koenigsfest, Banco Solidario S.A.
Banking CEO of the Year - Bolivia
LarraínVial S.A.
Investment and Financial Advisory Firm of the Year- Latin America
Larrain Vial Asset Management
Latin America Asset Management Firm of the Year - Latin America
LatAm Logistic Properties
Industrial Real Estate Investment and Development Company of the Year - Latin America
LVA Indices
Best Market Data Provider - Andean Region
Mohamed El-Etreby, Banque Misr
Banker of the Year - Egypt
Molino Cañuelas
Best Corporate Governance - Argentina
Molino Cañuelas
Best Managed Company - Argentina
Bundit Sapianchai, BCPG Public Company Limited
Leadership in Renewable Energy - Southeast Asia
NJMPF
Best Managed Retirement Fund - South Africa
NJMPF
Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa
Pangaea Securities Limited
Best Brokerage House
Pedro Cardosa, Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)
Best Banking CEO - Macau
Pellerano & Herrera
Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Dominican Republic
Pilatus Bank
Best Next Generation Private Bank - Europe
PPI -Portfolio Personal Inversiones
Financial Advisory and Investment Management Company
PPI -Portfolio Personal Inversiones
Most Innovative Online Trading Services
Produbanco
Bank of the Year - Ecuador
Produbanco
Best Corporate Governance - Ecuador
RAWBANK SA
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - DRC
RAWBANK SA
Best Managed Bank - DRC
Red Electrica deEspaña
Sustainable Electric Power Transmission Company of the Year- Europe
Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco
Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador
Ricardo Pellerano, Pellerano & Herrera
Best Lawyer - Dominican Republic
Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES
Business Personality of the Year
Roman Krabel, Accra City Hotel
Best GM in the Leisure and Hospitality Industry - Ghana
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority
FDI Agency of the Year - MENA
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority
Most Innovative FDI Project - MENA
Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank
Best Life Insurance Company - Taiwan
Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank
Executive Board - Best Managed Bank - Taiwan
Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Taiwan
The Magdalena River(Cormagdalena)
Inland Water Transportation Development of the Year - Latin America
Trade360
Most Innovative Social Trading Technology
UMB Bank
Corporate Bank of the Year - Ghana
UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES
Best in Corporate Governance - Mexico
UnionBank of the Philippines -
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Philippines
Universi Teknologi MARA
Best Islamic Finance University - Malaysia
Voltylab
Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco
Webcor Group
Branded Supplier of the Year
Wissam Nesr, Webcor Group
Best CEO in the FMCG
Wolters Kluwe
Integrated Compliance and Regulatory Reporting Technology Provider of the Year
ZIMPOST (Pvt) Ltd
Best Consumer Payments Solutions Provider - Zimbabwe
ZIMPOST (Pvt) Ltd
Most Trusted Company of the Year - Zimbabwe
GLOBAL ESG LEADERS AWARDS 2017-18
ENDIAMA
Leading Company in Sustainability - Angola
Pampa Energia
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Argentina
Marcelo Mindlin, Pampa Energia
ESG Leader of the Year - Argentina
YPF
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Argentina
YPF
Leading Company in Sustainability - Argentina
Andre Dorf, CPFL Energia
ESG Leader of the Year - Brazil
Banco Santander Brazil
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Brazil
EDP Energias do Brasil
Leading Company in Sustainability - Brazil
ITAU Unibanco
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Brazil
Aguas Andinas
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Chile
Coca Cola Andina
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Chile
Viña Concha y Toro
Leading Company in Sustainability - Chile
Chen Xiaoping, China Everbright International
ESG Leader of the Year - China
China Everbright International
Leading Company in Sustainability - China
China Telecom
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - China
China Telecom
Leading Company in Investor Relations - China
Bernardo Vargas Gibsone, ISA S.A.
ESG Leader of the Year - Colombia
ETB
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Colombia
Grupo Energía de Bogotá
Leading Company in Sustainability - Colombia
Grupo Nutresa
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Colombia
ALSTOM S.A.
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - France
ARCCOR S.A.
Leading Company in Investor Relations - France
Henri Poupart-Lafarge, ALSTOM S.A.
ESG Leader of the Year - France
Veolia Environnement SA
Leading Company in Sustainability - France
Deutsche Börse Group
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Germany
Hotchtief
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Germany
Timotheus Höttges, Deutsche Telekom
ESG Leader of the Year - Germany
Siemens
Leading Company in Sustainability - Germany
FEMSA
Leading Company in Sustainability - Mexico
Grupo Bimbo
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Mexico
Grupo Bimbo
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Mexico
Rogelio Zambrano L. CEMEX
ESG Leader of the Year
Agthia Group
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Middle East
Bank Audi Group
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Middle East
SABIC
Leading Company in Sustainability - Middle East
Samir N. Hanna, Bank Audi Group
ESG Leader of the Year - Middle East
ING Group
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Netherlands
Paul Polman, Unilever
ESG Leader of the Year - Netherlands
Phillips Lighting NV
Leading Company in Sustainability - Netherlands
SBM Offshore
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Netherlands
Centenario
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Peru
Compania Minera Milpo
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Peru
ENGIE Energia Peru
Leading Company in Sustainability - Peru
Mariela Garcia de Fabbri, Ferreycorp
ESG Leader of the Year - Peru
EDP Energias de Portugal
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Portugal
Galp Energia
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Portugal
Jeronimo Martins
Leading Company in Sustainability - Portugal
Pedro Soares Dos Santos, Jeronimo Martins
ESG Leader of the Year - Portugal
Capitaland
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Singapore
City Developments
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Singapore
Keppel Corporation
Leading Company in Sustainability - Singapore
Lim Ming Yan, Capitaland
ESG Leader of the Year - Singapore
BBVA
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Spain
Gabriel Escarrer, MeliÃ Hotels International
ESG Leader of the Year - Spain
Iberdrola
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Spain
Meliá Hotels International
Leading Company in Sustainability - Spain
Old Mutual
Leading Company in Corporate Governance - South Africa
Standard Bank
Leading Company in Investor Relations - South Africa
Standard Bank
Leading Company in Sustainability - South Africa
GLOBAL LEGAL AWARDS
Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm
Best Banking and Finance Law Firm - Lebanon
Carlos Abou Jaoude, Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm
Best Lawyer - Lebanon
Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & Co. LLC
Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Cyprus
Deloitte
Best Tax Firm - Chile
Hammouri & Partners Attorneys at Law
Best Corporate & Commercial Law Firm in Jordon
Joseph Courand, Deloitte
Best Tax Partner - Chile
Loyens & Loeff
Best Tax Firm - Netherlands
Mehmet Gun + Partners
Best Corporate & Commercial Law Firm - Turkey
Mehmet Gun, Mehmet Gun + Partners
Best Lawyer - Turkey
A.S.A. Bari, A.S & Associates
Best Lawyer - Asia
Rashid Al Saad, Sharq Law Firm
Best Lawyer - Qatar
Rodriguez Davalos Abogados
Best Corporate & Commercial Law Firm - Mexico
Sharq Law Firm
Best Corporate Law Firm - Qatar
Tariq Hammouri, Hammouri & Partners Attorneys at Law
Best Lawyer - Jordan
Zangue & Partners
Best Banking & Finance Law Firm - Cameroon
