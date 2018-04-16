The European Magazine Announces Winners of the Business Awards 2018

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leadership, the Global Legal sector and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European Magazine's Business Awards 2018 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.

THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE BUSINESS AWARDS 2018 RECIPIENTS Global Banking and Finance Awards Award Recipients Category Accra City Hotel Leading Hotel Company of the Year - Ghana Activa Alternative Investments Private Equity Firm of the Year- Andean Region Adar Capital Partners Boutique Fund Manager of the Year - Cayman Islands Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Banker of the Year - Africa AFP CAPITAL Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Chile AFP CAPITAL Pension Fund Manager of the Year - Chile Algotechs Innovative Trading Technology - UK APS S.A. Most Secure Bank Card APS S.A. Best Product - Banking Industry Arche Wealth Management Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg BAC Credomatic Bank of the Year - Costa Rica BAC Credomatic Innovative Digital Bank of the Year (C&C) BAF Capital Best International LATAM Focus Investment Company Banco BCS Best Corporate Bank - Angola Banco BCS Best Private Bank - Angola Banco BNI Europa Bank of the Year Banco BNI Europa Most Innovative Bank of the Year Banco Finca Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Ecuador Banco Finca Social Impact Bank of the Year - Ecuador Banco de Chile Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Chile Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz Bank of the Year - Bolivia Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Bolivia Banco Solidario S.A. Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Bolivia BANRESERVAS Investment Bank of the Year - Dominican Republic Banque Misr Best SME Bank - Egypt Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. Best in Corporate Governance Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. Global Reinsurance Company of the Year Barwa Bank Best Shariah Compliant Bank - Qatar Banco de Bogota Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Colombia Banco de Bogota Bank of the Year - Colombia Alejandro Figueroa Jaramillo, Banco de Bogota Banking CEO of the Year, Colombia Banco Economico Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Angola Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) Most Innovative Bank of the Year BBVA Bancomer Bank of the Year - Mexico BBVA Bancomer Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Mexico BBVA Bancomer Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Mexico BCI Asset Management Investment Management Company of the Year - Chile BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA Bank of the Year - Mozambique BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA Most Innovative Bank - Mozambique BCPG Public Company Limited Most Sustainable Company - Thailand Black Sea Trade and Development Bank Financial Inclusion Program of the Year Black Sea Trade and Development Bank Innovative Institution of the Year BLOM BANK Bank of the Year - Lebanon BLOM BANK Bank of the Year - MENA BLOM BANK Strongest Bank - Lebanon BND Levante Group S.A. Best Alternative Investment - Spain BTG Pactual Colombia Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia BTG Pactual Colombia Wealth Management Company of the Year - Colombia CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration Best Sustainable Bond Issuer - Latin America CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration Sustainable Financial Institution of the Year - Latin America Capital.com Most Innovative Broker - Europe Capital.com Most Transparent Brokerage Service Provider - Europe CIBanco Green Bank of the Year - Mexico CIBanco Innovation in Sustainable Financing - Mexico CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency Business Innovation Hub - Latin America CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency FDI Promotion Agency of the Year - Latin America Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) Monaco Banking Ambassador Davivienda Corredores Capital Markets Company of the Year - Colombia Davivienda Corredores Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia DPM Finanzas EAFI Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain deVere Group Best European Financial Advisory Firm - Europe Ecobank Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Pan African Edwin R. Bautista, UnionBank of the Philippines Best Banking CEO - Philippines Fides Treasury Services Ltd Multi-banking Solution Provider of the Year Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A Asset Management Company of the Year - Colombia Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A Fiduciary Company of the Year - Colombia Gbenga Alade, Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd Banker of the Year GrupoBursátilMexicano(GBM) Investment and Brokerage Firm of the Year - Mexico Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd Most Innovative Bank of the Year IJG Holdings Best Brokerage House - Namibia Intercorp Group Best International Tax Consulting Boutique Jammal Trust Bank SAL Financial Inclusion Program of the Year - Lebanon KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) Most Innovative Digital Banking Services - Southeast Asia KANDEO FUND ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year - Latin America Khalid Al Subeai, Barwa Bank Best CEO Banking - Qatar Kurt Koenigsfest, Banco Solidario S.A. Banking CEO of the Year - Bolivia LarraínVial S.A. Investment and Financial Advisory Firm of the Year- Latin America Larrain Vial Asset Management Latin America Asset Management Firm of the Year - Latin America LatAm Logistic Properties Industrial Real Estate Investment and Development Company of the Year - Latin America LVA Indices Best Market Data Provider - Andean Region Mohamed El-Etreby, Banque Misr Banker of the Year - Egypt Molino Cañuelas Best Corporate Governance - Argentina Molino Cañuelas Best Managed Company - Argentina Bundit Sapianchai, BCPG Public Company Limited Leadership in Renewable Energy - Southeast Asia NJMPF Best Managed Retirement Fund - South Africa NJMPF Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa Pangaea Securities Limited Best Brokerage House Pedro Cardosa, Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) Best Banking CEO - Macau Pellerano & Herrera Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Dominican Republic Pilatus Bank Best Next Generation Private Bank - Europe PPI -Portfolio Personal Inversiones Financial Advisory and Investment Management Company PPI -Portfolio Personal Inversiones Most Innovative Online Trading Services Produbanco Bank of the Year - Ecuador Produbanco Best Corporate Governance - Ecuador RAWBANK SA Most Innovative Bank of the Year - DRC RAWBANK SA Best Managed Bank - DRC Red Electrica deEspaña Sustainable Electric Power Transmission Company of the Year- Europe Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador Ricardo Pellerano, Pellerano & Herrera Best Lawyer - Dominican Republic Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES Business Personality of the Year Roman Krabel, Accra City Hotel Best GM in the Leisure and Hospitality Industry - Ghana Sharjah Investment and Development Authority FDI Agency of the Year - MENA Sharjah Investment and Development Authority Most Innovative FDI Project - MENA Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Best Life Insurance Company - Taiwan Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Executive Board - Best Managed Bank - Taiwan Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Taiwan The Magdalena River(Cormagdalena) Inland Water Transportation Development of the Year - Latin America Trade360 Most Innovative Social Trading Technology UMB Bank Corporate Bank of the Year - Ghana UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES Best in Corporate Governance - Mexico UnionBank of the Philippines - Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Philippines Universi Teknologi MARA Best Islamic Finance University - Malaysia Voltylab Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco Webcor Group Branded Supplier of the Year Wissam Nesr, Webcor Group Best CEO in the FMCG Wolters Kluwe Integrated Compliance and Regulatory Reporting Technology Provider of the Year ZIMPOST (Pvt) Ltd Best Consumer Payments Solutions Provider - Zimbabwe ZIMPOST (Pvt) Ltd Most Trusted Company of the Year - Zimbabwe GLOBAL ESG LEADERS AWARDS 2017-18 ENDIAMA Leading Company in Sustainability - Angola Pampa Energia Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Argentina Marcelo Mindlin, Pampa Energia ESG Leader of the Year - Argentina YPF Leading Company in Investor Relations - Argentina YPF Leading Company in Sustainability - Argentina Andre Dorf, CPFL Energia ESG Leader of the Year - Brazil Banco Santander Brazil Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Brazil EDP Energias do Brasil Leading Company in Sustainability - Brazil ITAU Unibanco Leading Company in Investor Relations - Brazil Aguas Andinas Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Chile Coca Cola Andina Leading Company in Investor Relations - Chile Viña Concha y Toro Leading Company in Sustainability - Chile Chen Xiaoping, China Everbright International ESG Leader of the Year - China China Everbright International Leading Company in Sustainability - China China Telecom Leading Company in Corporate Governance - China China Telecom Leading Company in Investor Relations - China Bernardo Vargas Gibsone, ISA S.A. ESG Leader of the Year - Colombia ETB Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Colombia Grupo Energía de Bogotá Leading Company in Sustainability - Colombia Grupo Nutresa Leading Company in Investor Relations - Colombia ALSTOM S.A. Leading Company in Corporate Governance - France ARCCOR S.A. Leading Company in Investor Relations - France Henri Poupart-Lafarge, ALSTOM S.A. ESG Leader of the Year - France Veolia Environnement SA Leading Company in Sustainability - France Deutsche Börse Group Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Germany Hotchtief Leading Company in Investor Relations - Germany Timotheus Höttges, Deutsche Telekom ESG Leader of the Year - Germany Siemens Leading Company in Sustainability - Germany FEMSA Leading Company in Sustainability - Mexico Grupo Bimbo Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Mexico Grupo Bimbo Leading Company in Investor Relations - Mexico Rogelio Zambrano L. CEMEX ESG Leader of the Year Agthia Group Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Middle East Bank Audi Group Leading Company in Investor Relations - Middle East SABIC Leading Company in Sustainability - Middle East Samir N. Hanna, Bank Audi Group ESG Leader of the Year - Middle East ING Group Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Netherlands Paul Polman, Unilever ESG Leader of the Year - Netherlands Phillips Lighting NV Leading Company in Sustainability - Netherlands SBM Offshore Leading Company in Investor Relations - Netherlands Centenario Leading Company in Investor Relations - Peru Compania Minera Milpo Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Peru ENGIE Energia Peru Leading Company in Sustainability - Peru Mariela Garcia de Fabbri, Ferreycorp ESG Leader of the Year - Peru EDP Energias de Portugal Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Portugal Galp Energia Leading Company in Investor Relations - Portugal Jeronimo Martins Leading Company in Sustainability - Portugal Pedro Soares Dos Santos, Jeronimo Martins ESG Leader of the Year - Portugal Capitaland Leading Company in Investor Relations - Singapore City Developments Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Singapore Keppel Corporation Leading Company in Sustainability - Singapore Lim Ming Yan, Capitaland ESG Leader of the Year - Singapore BBVA Leading Company in Investor Relations - Spain Gabriel Escarrer, MeliÃ Hotels International ESG Leader of the Year - Spain Iberdrola Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Spain Meliá Hotels International Leading Company in Sustainability - Spain Old Mutual Leading Company in Corporate Governance - South Africa Standard Bank Leading Company in Investor Relations - South Africa Standard Bank Leading Company in Sustainability - South Africa GLOBAL LEGAL AWARDS Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm Best Banking and Finance Law Firm - Lebanon Carlos Abou Jaoude, Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm Best Lawyer - Lebanon Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & Co. LLC Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Cyprus Deloitte Best Tax Firm - Chile Hammouri & Partners Attorneys at Law Best Corporate & Commercial Law Firm in Jordon Joseph Courand, Deloitte Best Tax Partner - Chile Loyens & Loeff Best Tax Firm - Netherlands Mehmet Gun + Partners Best Corporate & Commercial Law Firm - Turkey Mehmet Gun, Mehmet Gun + Partners Best Lawyer - Turkey A.S.A. Bari, A.S & Associates Best Lawyer - Asia Rashid Al Saad, Sharq Law Firm Best Lawyer - Qatar Rodriguez Davalos Abogados Best Corporate & Commercial Law Firm - Mexico Sharq Law Firm Best Corporate Law Firm - Qatar Tariq Hammouri, Hammouri & Partners Attorneys at Law Best Lawyer - Jordan Zangue & Partners Best Banking & Finance Law Firm - Cameroon

