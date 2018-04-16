Payments - a New Service for Conotoxia Users

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Conotoxia, introduced by Cinkciarz, extends its offer to include payments. Customers will be able to pay for online purchases in 24 currencies. This service, ConotoxiaPay, is dedicated to individual customers and business partners. In the future ConotoxiaPay will allow customers to pay both online and in retail in all currencies across Europe and the USA.

After enabling access to forex trading and money transfers, Conotoxia Holding Group broadens its offer once again. The online payment system will grant immediate payment of online transactions. In the future, it will be available at retail stores as well.

Register with Conotoxia.com and pay for purchases using attractive exchange rates of 24 currencies found in the user's currency wallet. The service allows customers to avoid paying transaction fees and reduces the costs associated with currency exchange. In due time, the service will execute payments in all currencies not only in Europe but also in the USA.

ConotoxiaPay will be available for customers at the payment stage on online shops. In order to pay, simply log in and confirm the amount. Business partners can easily integrate their online shops with this solution. Support is available at every implementation stage.

ConotoxiaPay is provided by Conotoxia Sp. z o.o., a company from the Conotoxia Holding Group. Other companies can be found within that organizational structure including Cinkciarz.pl Sp. z o.o.