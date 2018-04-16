Analyst data records 53% annual growth in storage in 2017, rising to 1.9 GW as South Korea rose to top of the tree in terms of cumulative capacity. Global project pipeline has soared to 10.4 GW.New storage data released today by IHS Markit shows a global project pipeline of 10.4 GW by the end of the first quarter, following a 53% increase in installations last year. IHS Markit's figures come a week after an inaugural storage market report by GTM Research, and the two reports display both similarities and differences. Last week's GTM Research report found that the industry added 1.4 GW of new ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...