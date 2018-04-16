The program provides Japanese language, basic Japanese culinary training and practical training in premium Japanese cuisine and sushi restaurants in Japan.

We are inviting non-Japanese chefs who seriously want to learn Japanese cuisine with a support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, JAPAN. The training program consists of Japanese language training and basic Japanese culinary training followed by practical restaurant training in the premium Japanese cuisine and sushi restaurants in Japan altogether for eight months. We expect the participants who wish to acquire rightful knowledge and skills of Japanese cuisine in the program to promote magnificence of Japanese cuisine, food culture and Japan-produced ingredients throughout the world.

Schedule

Submit application form by 23:59, Tue., 15 May, 2018.

Final participants selected by end of May, 2018.

Arrival to Japan on 1 st July, 2018.

July, 2018. Training period: 2nd July, 2018 to end of February, 2019.

Expense to be supported by the Program

Flight round ticket expense home country to/from Japan

Tuition for the Japanese language school and culinary school

Accommodation cost for staying in Japan

Conditions for Participation in the Program

Non-Japanese (Foreign citizen) living in Japan or abroad

Over age of 18 upon arrival to Japan

Graduate of culinary schools and/or having experience in working in Japanese cuisine kitchen.

Having language proficiency (both written and spoken) in English and/or in Japanese

Having financial ability to support own living in Japan during the program, outside what are supported by the program

Upholding courtesy, integrity, good manners, good discipline and respect for the needs of others

Having physical/spiritual health

Having basic knowledge and skills of cooking and active motivation for learning Japanese cuisine

Having feasibility of participating in all courses of the program

Plans of engaging in profession that contributes to promoting Japanese cuisine, food culture and Japan-produced ingredients after participating in the program

For details

http://www.tow.co.jp/program/

Organizer For further information

Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee

AYA HAMASUNA

nihonshoku@tow.co.jp