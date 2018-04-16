Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration With Microsoft

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Affinio's audience clustering and visualization technology empowers consumer insights and strategy teams to make customer-centric decisions across the organization. The solution is now available at scale to consumer goods companies and retailers across the globe through its collaboration with Microsoft.

Affinio, Inc., a market leading audience insights and strategy platform that uses Microsoft Azure to reveal naturally-forming interest-based segments - today announced its Integrated Audience Analysis offering will be available through a collaboration with Microsoft's Global Consumer Goods and Retail Solutions teams. As part of the global solutions rollout, Affinio has released an integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and launched its offering on Microsoft AppSource, allowing potential customers to interact with and explore the Affinio platform through a self-service experience.

"From day one, this collaboration has been built on a foundation of technical and value-based synergies between Affinio and Microsoft. Embedding Integrated Audience Analysis into the Microsoft ecosystem will allow global consumer goods companies and retailers to leverage first and third-party data to develop targeted marketing and advertising strategies by understanding of the interests, passions, and affinities of their audiences. Affinio's ability to ingest, cluster and visualize massive amounts of data provides our customers with a PII-protected solution that is the foundation for achieving personalization at scale." said Tim Burke, founder and CEO of Affinio.

"In today's content-saturated world it's becoming increasingly difficult for brands to capture consumer attention. For both consumer goods companies and retailers alike, it's not necessarily about the type of ad that makes them effective - it's the ability to target the right audiences. Through our work with Affinio and their Integrated Audience Analysis solution powered by the Microsoft cloud, we are now able to help consumer goods companies and retailers reveal hidden insights about the subgroups of their brand's audience and speed up data analysis to help them stay relevant and ultimately develop compelling content that resonates in a more impactful way with their audience," said Duncan Taylor, Global Industry Director's Lead, Microsoft Global Industry Marketing.

Affinio's Integrated Audience Analysis solution allows consumer goods and retail companies to gain never-before accessible insights, empowering them to:

Make customer-centric decisions that drive global personalization at scale

Generate data-driven strategies for improving sales

Discover hidden, interest-based audience clusters

Gain actionable insights into psychographic and demographic data

Learn more about the Integrated Audience Analysis launch.

About Affinio

The Affinio solution helps marketers better connect with people through rich interest and affinity data. Using machine learning, Affinio reveals naturally-forming interest-based segments within your audience. Affinio is trusted by customers worldwide including BBC Studios, Unilever, and Lionsgate.

Visit Affinio on the Microsoft AppSource. To learn more about Affinio, visit http://www.affinio.com

Follow Affinio on Twitter

Follow Affinio on LinkedIn

Press inquiries:

Alex Kevork

Vice President of Marketing

PR@affinio.com

Phone: +1-866-991-3263