Selected as one of four female executives featured in 2018 rankings

Vela, a leading provider of trading and market access technology, announced that CEO Jen Nayar has been named in Institutional Investor's Trading Technology 40 for the third consecutive year. Nayar moves up to No. 35 this year and is among one of four women featured in the rankings. The annual list recognizes some of the most talented and accomplished leaders of firms who are the top innovators in the industry.

The Trading Technology 40 were selected by Institutional Investor editors, taking into account nominations and other input from industry experts. The leadership criteria include recent and career accomplishments including contributions to individual companies and to the industry at large, scope and complexity of executive responsibilities, and pure technological innovation.

Jeffrey Kutler, Senior Contributing Editor for Institutional Investor, said, "The competition to be included in the Trading Tech 40 is stronger than ever with an exceptional group of candidates being considered by the judging panel. Congratulations to Jen Nayar for not only remaining in the top 40 but for moving higher each year leading Vela through momentous times."

"It is truly an honor to once again be included on Institutional Investor's Trading Tech 40," commented Nayar. "I am proud to be in the great company of such prestigious leaders and innovators. 2017 was quite a year for Vela with the double acquisitions of OptionsCity Software and Object Trading. Integrating three companies into a single cohesive entity broadens our capabilities and allows us to find innovative ways to solve problems and deliver solutions that meet industry and regulatory challenges. It is the efforts of our dedicated teams across the globe that ensure the success of our clients' businesses and I feel privileged to lead an innovative organization of talented men and women."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to successfully execute on their trading strategies and manage risk across multiple fragmented markets, liquidity pools and data sources. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly regulated and fiercely competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack for electronic low-touch and Direct Market Access (DMA) execution and pricing. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack is accessed through a single set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 200 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

