

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $746 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $2.40 billion from $2.08 billion last year.



Charles Schwab earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $746 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.



