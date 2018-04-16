Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the medical supplies retail industry. A renowned medical supplies retailer wanted to determine the customers' sentiment and distribute more personalized offerings to the customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005732/en/

Quantzig's Customer Analytics Engagement Helps a Renowned Medical Supplies Retailer to Improve Customer Satisfaction by 10%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "Medical supplies retailers can target customers with extremely pertinent offers across all major channels including mobile, digital, and social with the help of analytics solutions."

The medical supplies industry includes a wide array of products ranging from medical, surgical, and hospital instruments and equipment to prosthetic and orthopedic supplies and disposable medical products. However, with the rising demand for convenience and consistency in the product offerings, medical supplies retailers have started concentrating on in-store automation to offer products in an agile and seamless manner. Also, better consumer spending and growing disposable income will influence the growth of the medical supplies retailing market. The medical supplies retailing space is observing considerable growth, due to the existence of numerous players; however, the market's fragmented nature may restrain the growth of the industry.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The customer analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to understand the buying preferences of the customers and generate personalized experiences to drive loyalty. The client was able to increase customer loyalty, response rates, and eventually the ROI through highly relevant and targeted messages.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand how the customers behave when interacting with the organization

Deliver related offers to reduce the likeliness of churn

To read more, request a free proposal

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Maximizing the customer lifetime value through personalized offerings

Improving market campaign efficiency by identifying at-risk customers

To read more, request a free proposal

View the customer analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/medical-supplies-customer-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005732/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us