Ganapati plc - Trading Update

16 April 2018

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati' or "the Company')

Trading Update

The Directors wish to inform shareholders of the following commercial development:

Ganapati is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ganapati (Malta) Limited ("Ganapati (Malta)') has entered into an agreement with ISB Technology Sarl and their online and mobile casino games supplier brand, iSoftBet. Under the agreement iSoftBet will be adding quality content to its Game Aggregation Platform ("GAP') by integrating Ganapati's full suite of Japanese-themed games including Smash hits such as 'She Ninja Suzu' and 'Pikotaro's Pineapple Pen.'

CEO of Ganapati (Malta) and Chief Marketing Officer of Ganapati, Taku Sawada, said "We are delighted to enter into this agreement with iSoftBet as it gives Ganapati access to deliver our games to operators via iSoftBet's GAP, as well as securing a significant relationship with an established online and mobile gaming supplier that underpins our own online gaming business as the Company seeks to expand its online gaming globally.

Ganapati is also pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Dowling as Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO') of Ganapati (Malta). Robert is an experience leader in the entertainment industry having operated some of Malta's well-established brands. He has significant network building and brand awareness expertise which will contribute to generating sales to the Company products.

