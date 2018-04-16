sprite-preloader
16.04.2018 | 15:19
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, April 16

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 16 April 2018

Name of applicant:EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
Name of scheme:N/A
Period of return:From:12 October 2017To:12 April 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares

Name of contact:Kenneth J. Greig
Telephone number of contact:0131 270 3800

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58


