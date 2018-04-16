Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2018) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTIID) (The Company) is pleased to announce following appointments to the Advisory Board and Management Team of the Company's subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan Inc.' (PSSI)

The Company appoints:

Production Manager - David Corey, Managing Partner of the San Diego County based design and manufacturing firm, Edge-Tech Design. Mr. Corey has over 18 years of product design and production experience. He has a unique passion for designing and building products, which he started to do in a garage in 1998. Mr. Corey is well experienced in Plastic part design, Mold design, Industrial design, Engineering, Prototype, Quick turn, and Manufacturing. He served as Senior Engineer at Icon Aircraft, Shelby America, Votec Corporation as well as many other companies in such disciplines as biomedial, automotive, consumer electronics. Mr. Corey's experience and knowledge will reassure success for the start-up and continued production of the 'Passive Security Scan' portal.

Technical Advisor - Rick Fluck, Owner/Founder of Controlled Capture Systems, LLC, Idaho Falls, ID, a company that provides engineering design services for proof-of-concept prototypes and production ready products, for small and medium sized businesses and government research labs. He is US Navy trained in nuclear electronics and systems, with over 30 years of experience in project management, software and hardware design, and product design engineering. Mr. Fluck's professional expertise includes electronics and firmware design, artificial intelligence programming and training, machine vision systems design, data acquisition systems design, and robotic systems design. Mr. Fluck is the Inventor and designer of the 'Passive Security Scan' portal, which is fully developed and readied for production by DTII/PSSI, under the experienced guidance of Mr. Fluck.

"I am delighted to welcome David and Rick to our Team" said Merrill Moses, Defense Technologies International Corp.'s President and CEO. "Each brings strong experience and expertise, valuable to start and expand our production center and to keep pace with an ever-evolving technology.

As Advisors and Members of the Management Team, they are an integral part to bring the 'Passive Security Scan' successfully to production and market".

The "Passive Security Scan" technology is based on the 'Earth Magnetic Fields' with no emissions and is therefore extremely safe to any person passing through the Passive Security Scan portal. The Passive Security Scan system uses highly developed field sensing technology using patented methods to sense and pin point the location of items detected.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production about the "Passive Security Scan" Project.

Please view the VIDEO at: YouTube

The Development of the Passive Security Scan Project has now reached is final stage, and is ready for production and marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses,

President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com