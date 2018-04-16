Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2018) - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") is would like to remind any students enrolled in an earth sciences or mining engineering program at a Canadian University for the 2018/2019 academic year that the application deadline for the YMP Scholarship Fund is April 30, 2018.

This year a total of C$12,000 will be awarded through three individual and equal scholarships of CAD $4,000. The scholarships aim to represent the industry's increasingly diverse workforce and will be awarded to one female, one male and one member of Canada's Indigenous community.

These scholarships have been made possible through a commitment by IAMGOLD and Orefinders Resources Inc. IAMGOLD will fund both the female and male 2018 YMP Scholarships, while Orefinders Resources will fund the 2018 Canadian Indigenous YMP Scholarship.

Scholarships will be awarded to students enrolled in an earth sciences or mining engineering programme for the 2018/2019 academic year at a Canadian university and who are pursuing a career in the mining industry.

How to Apply to the YMP Scholarship Fund:

Applicants will be considered based on their academic achievement, as well as their submission demonstrating their creativity, innovative ideas and commitment to a career in mining. Applicants will also be required to demonstrate their originality and passion towards Canada's mining industry through submissions on Instagram and Twitter. A strong entrepreneurial spirit is needed in Canada's exploration and mining industries, and these scholarships recognize the qualities that are integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies.

Scholarship application packages must be completed and submitted by April 30, 2018. The three recipients will be announced by May 31st, 2018.

For full details on how to apply, please visit www.youngminingprofessionals.com/scholarships. Best of luck to all students!

About YMP

YMP is a growing association of mining professionals based in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Canada and in London, United Kingdom, that shares the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. Our four chapters have over 1,500 followers including a diverse mix of young mining professionals with a wide variety of skills and education. Our followers are typically well educated and experienced individuals under the age of 40.

YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through networking and social events, as well as high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year.

For more information on YMP, the four chapters, the YMP Awards, YMP events and Career Connect, please visit our website at www.youngminingprofessionals.com or email us at info@youngminingprofessionals.com.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company which is focussed exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Orefinders owns 100% of its two flagship assets the Mirado Mine near Kirkland Lake and Knight Project, near Gowganda which is approximately 100km west of Cobalt, Ontario. Orefinders is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.