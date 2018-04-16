Penticton, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2018) - Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. ("Green Mountain" or the "Company") the large-scale, low-cost, quality cannabis wholesaler announces Marisa Cornacchia BA, RN, COHN(C), DOHS, MBA, DOMP, as Chief Clinical Affairs Officer.

Cornacchia brings a strong clinical and business background in the cannabis industry to the company. She has previously held senior positions in two cannabis companies, including being part of the team to bring a cannabis organization public.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Cornacchia to Green Mountain." said Wade Attwood, President, Co-Founder and Director of Green Mountain. "Marisa's expertise in strain identification and experience in developing coordinated care programs is invaluable to Green Mountain. Working with end users to identify effective strains is critical to anticipating consumer demands for our wholesale products."

Cornacchia responded, "I am invested in the future of Green Mountain. The company's greenhouse growing model will produce premium cannabis using full spectrum light and energy in its natural cycle to develop a plant with higher concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes while reducing the carbon footprint of the industry.; The product will be as natural as possible. The natural growth cycle plays an important role in the development of cannabinoids, terpenes and overall potency which is an important factor for the medical user who is looking for standard dosing, Having met the whole team I am confident that Green Mountain can deliver the large scale quality product that is needed."

Cornacchia is a practicing nurse and osteopath who has focused on pain management and complex disease care, with a specific focus on addressing natural medicine versus opioid use. She has developed a coordinated care model that delivers early intervention, functional restoration and re-integration protocols. She will continue to develop this with Green Mountain. Working with Dr. Geoffrey Smith, who is on the Advisory Board of Green Mountain, and the Grower team and Quality Assurance team, will enable the company to produce the quality strains that are needed. Cornacchia's clinical work with thousands of veterans has been transformative and continues, and Green Mountain plans to work with all its partners to implement her expertise, including our Indigenous partners.

Green Mountain is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Thursday April 19, 2018 on the FrontFundr platform, www.frontfundr.com/company/green_mountain_health_alliance. Minimum investment for Canadians is $500 to own shares in the company. Funds will be used for the initial facility, scheduled to be complete by the Fall, ready for the first test harvest before the end of 2018 subject to Health Canada approval. This is the first of three facilities, which once complete will bring the company to over 1,000,000 square feet.

Green Mountain is currently mid stage of Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) process.

About Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd.: Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd (GMHA) is a capacity wholesale cannabis company developing large scale, low cost production facilities in the Okanagan, B.C.. The Company has submitted an application to become a licensed cultivator, processor and distributor of cannabis within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR")

As a wholesale producer, GMHA aims to fill a gap in the Canadian cannabis market, including the emerging recreational cannabis market, upon legalisation in Canada. This business model effectively eliminates retail risk. The company has secured over 140 acres with the potential for over 1,000,000 square feet of growing space. The first site will be an 200,000 square foot facility on an 16 acre parcel, located in Canada's best growing area, the Okanagan.

Green Mountain's experienced team and strong partnerships are focused on cost effective and efficient production of medical cannabis. The company is committed to best in class practices for low energy and sustainable production.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

