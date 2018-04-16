

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) said that Michael Ducker, President and CEO of its FedEx Freight subsidiary, will retire effective August 15, 2018.



Ducker took the helm at FedEx Freight in 2014 after spending close to 40 years at FedEx Express. His successor will be named later.



Ducker joined FedEx Express in 1975 and served in the company's frontline operations at the Memphis Hub. After rising through the ground operations ranks in the U.S. in the 1980s, he accepted his first international assignment as Vice President of Southern Europe based in Milan, Italy, in 1991.



Ducker became the Vice President of the South Pacific and Middle East region in 1992, and then Senior Vice President of the Asia/Pacific region in 1995.



Ducker returned to the U.S. in 1999 as Executive Vice President/President, International. In 2009, he also became the Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Express before assuming his current role at FedEx Freight.



