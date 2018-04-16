Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Bioprognos Bioprognos presents a revolutionary non-invasive test for the diagnosis of breast cancer 16-Apr-2018 / 15:00 CET/CEST *Bioprognos presents a revolutionary non-invasive test for the diagnosis of breast cancer* It is expected that the new test will save up to 90% of unnecessary breast biopsies that are usually done to confirm malignancy in suspicious findings in diagnostic imaging procedures BIOPROGNOS (www.bioprognos.com [1] [https://www.bioprognos.com/]) has signed an agreement with the ANDALUSIAN HEALTH SERVICE from Spain and the FUNDACI?"N ANDALUZA BETURIA PARA LA INVESTIGACI?"N EN SALUD (FABIS FOUNDATION) to exclusively market the results of a study in the form of a diagnostic test for breast cancer. This is the fifth test BIOPROGNOS adds to its own portfolio to collaborate in the development and also commercialize it, together with the other 4 already existing tests for the diagnose of lung cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer and cancer of unknown primary, all of them certified with the CE mark (Medical Device Class 1, Rule 12, according to Annex VII of the Directive 93/42/EEC). In addition, all tests are based on a simple blood test (they are non-invasive) and are available in the leading clinical laboratories of United Kingdom and Ireland, distributed by Colom & Goixart Diagnostics (www.cgdiagnostics.com [2] [https://www.cgdiagnostics.com]), the exclusive distributor for BIOPROGNOS' tests for both countries. The study, developed in the HOSPITAL JUAN RAM?"N JIM??NEZ of Huelva (Spain), was coordinated by the head of Oncology of the HOSPITAL JUAN RAM?"N JIM??NEZ, Juan Bayo MD, PhD, and carried out together with Jacobo Díaz MD, PhD (professor at MIGUEL ÁNGEL CASTA?'O CENTER and HOSPITAL DE LA CRUZ ROJA of Ceuta), as well as with Francisco Navarro MD, PhD (Cell Biology Doctor at the UNIVERSITY OF HUELVA). The study also included other professionals from the JUAN RAM?"N JIM??NEZ HOSPITAL and from the FABIS FOUNDATION. The advance presented by this group of researchers to the scientific community is the creation of a new probabilistic model that predicts the risk of breast cancer through a simple blood test. In this way, the sensitivity and specificity of all current analytical tests for the diagnosis of these patients will be improved, advancing even more in the early diagnosis. This will contribute to the improvement of its clinical evolution, resulting in a higher ratio of survival. This research group has been working on the diagnosis of breast cancer disease for years, having identified an experimental algorithm based on a combination of different blood markers to diagnose it in early stages. These promising initial results were published in the scientific journal of Clinical Translational Oncology, of well-known reputation in the field of Oncology. Besides, as part of the agreement, BIOPROGNOS will provide the necessary resources to continue the study, considerably expanding the number of patients through an international multicenter trial that will be developed in centers in Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia and United Kingdom. Moreover, Bioprognos presented the results of this study in the past XV National Conference of Gynecology and Obstetrics organized by HM HOSPITALES Y GABINETE VELÁZQUEZ, by Mª Dolores Ojeda MD, PhD (specialist in breast cancer with experience in comprehensive projects of the women health). Finally, this study was awarded by the first prize in the XXV scientific meeting of the ANDALUSIAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ANALYSIS (SANAC), held from the 8th to 10th of March in Huelva, and selected from a total of 202 scientific projects accepted in the congress. *About FABIS Foundation* FUNDACI?"N ANDALUZA BETURIA PARA LA INVESTIGACI?"N EN SALUD (www.fabis.org [3] [http://www.fabis.org/]) is a non-profit organization specifically aimed at mobilizing and channeling all existing and public and private opportunities and resources and assigning them to their foundational purposes. It promotes, therefore, training actions and support to research groups, promoting the projects with the ultimate goal of generation of knowledge, prevention of diseases, excellence of health services and their professionals, promotion of health and the improvement of the quality of life of citizens. *About HM Hospitals* HM HOSPITALES (www.hmhospitales.com [4] [https://www.hmhospitales.com/]) is the private hospital group of reference in the Community of Madrid, in the Galician Community and in León. Directed by Doctors and with more than 4,000 employees, its objective is to offer a quality medicine with the focus on the patient and based on assistance, teaching, research and constant technological innovation, in order to offer patients and their relatives the best quality of care and access to the latest advances in medicine, which guarantees excellence in their patient-centered medicine policy. *About Gabinete Velázquez* POLICLÍNICO HM GABINETE VELÁZQUEZ (www.gabinetemedicovelazquez.com [5] [http://www.gabinetemedicovelazquez.com/]), integrated to GRUPO HM HOSPITALES, is a company with more than 20 years of experience in the field of Gynecology and Diagnostic by image with more than 100 professionals and has a wide portfolio of medical-surgical specialties, as well as specific programs in the prevention and health care. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 