OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' and its agenda 16-Apr-2018 / 15:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" and its agenda The Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" will hold a meeting on 20 April 2018. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: On holding an annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas": - convening and setting the date, venue and time for the annual general shareholders' meeting; - approving the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting; - setting the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting; - approving the text of the notice for shareholders about the annual general shareholders' meeting. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities if the agenda of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the issuer includes questions related to exercising the rights vested in certain issuer's securities Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5409 End of Announcement EQS News Service 674909 16-Apr-2018

