

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) published a new report setting out its commitment to a low carbon future. BP intends to keep net greenhouse gas emissions from its operations at or below 2015 levels out to 2025. It plans to achieve this by generating sustainable reductions in emissions throughout its operations, limiting the intensity of methane emissions from its oil and gas business, and through using carbon offset projects.



BP said it aims to generate sustainable reductions of 3.5 million tonnes of annual CO2 equivalent greenhouse gas emissions throughout its businesses by 2025.



BP intends to further invest in high-quality carbon offsetting projects to ensure the aim is met.



