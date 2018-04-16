

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced initial results from the pivotal Phase 3 study, CheckMate -227, evaluating the Opdivo (nivolumab) 3 mg/kg pluslow-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab, 1 mg/kg) combination in first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with high tumor mutational burden. The company said, in the study, the combination demonstrated a superior benefit for the co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival versus chemotherapy. The progression-free survival benefit was observed regardless of PD-L1 expression levels and in both squamous and non-squamous tumor histology.



Teatment-related deaths occurred in 1% of patients treated in both the combination and chemotherapy arms.



