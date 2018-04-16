italist, the world's first online e-commerce shopping marketplace fully dedicated to Italian fashion luxury multi-brand retailers, just released the ranking of its top 15 best-selling women's and men's brands in 2017 for the global and U.S. markets!

On italist's innovative e-commerce platform, consumers can purchase unique, high-quality international Italian fashion luxury brand items that are hand-picked and shipped directly by authentic Italian high-end boutique retailers. This dynamic offering, with savings of up to 30% off average retail store prices, is made possible by italist's close working relationships with over 200 Italian fashion luxury boutiques. With its reputation and sales growing rapidly, italist is excited to release its ranking of 2017's 15 hottest, best-selling women's and men's fashion brands on its global and U.S. marketplaces!

Brands experiencing the most change include: Hottest Brand: Gucci High Flyer: Celine Seen Better Days: Valentino New Kid On The Block: Moncler Eye-Catchers: Givenchy Off-White

There were also several very interesting surprises that appeared when comparing the U.S. brand sales ranking with the worldwide rankings. More specifically, most of the brands maintained their place in the top 15 U.S. ranking with only modest shifts up or down. As for the women's global brand sales ranking, there were even fewer changes looking across seasons.

Notably, four new brands entered the fray for the Fall/Winter collection within the global men's brand sales ranking, having eliminated the likes of Marcelo Burlon, Golden Goose and Valentino Garavani. As for emerging designers new on the scene, luxury streetwear brand, Off-White by Virgil Abloh, continued its ascent up the ranks during 2017. Helping to drive this brand growth is italist's broad and oftentimes exclusive selection of Off-White products.

italist is constantly increasing the number of new items on its platform every day, ranging from products from established international Italian fashion luxury brands to new, emerging designers. Best of all, italist is now offering up to 20% off select designer items from the Spring/Summer 2018 collections for its Spring Pre-Sale Event.

