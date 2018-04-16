

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC



16 April 2018



Issue of Equity, Closure of Offer and Total Voting Rights



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') announces that 106,782 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each were issued and allotted on 13 April 2018 at a price of 93p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 87.8p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 16 June 2017). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, with an over allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years.



Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 30 April 2018.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 99,111,708 Ordinary Shares.



The Offer is now closed.



For further information please contact:



Suzanna Waterhouse Company Secretary 020 3142 4957



