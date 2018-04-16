London's FTSE 100 was down 0.5% to 7,230.68 in afternoon trade on Monday, weighed down by a stronger pound. Whitbread was the standout gainer amid expectations that two activist investors could force management to spin off its Costa Coffee chain from its Premier Inn business. Elliott Advisors has built up a 5.3% stake in the FTSE 100-listed company, a regulatory filing confirmed on Monday, though the total stake is reported to be nearer 6%. The US hedge fund, which reportedly bought into ...

