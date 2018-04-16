Business conditions in the New York region deteriorated more than expected in April, according to a survey from the New York Fed. The Empire State manufacturing index fell to 15.8 from 22.5 the month before, missing expectations for a reading of 18.6. The survey found that 38% of respondents reported improved conditions over the month, while 22% said conditions had worsened. The new orders index declined to 9.0 in April from 16.8 in March, while the shipments index dropped to 17.5 from 27.0 and ...

