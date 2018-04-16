US retail sales picked up significantly last month, boosted by a large increase in automobile purchases. Total sales grew at a 0.6% month-on-month pace in March to reach $509.4bn, according to the Department of Commerce. Excluding sales of automobiles on the other hand, they were up by a more pedestrian 0.2%. Economists had forecast a 0.4% increase in headline sales on the month, with sales excluding autos having been seen up by 0.2%. Sales of furniture and home furnishings were also strong, ...

