As from April 23, 2018, subscription rights issued by VA Automotive will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 3, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription Rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: AUTO TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011116102 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154033 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from April 23, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by VA Automotive will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: AUTO BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011116110 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154034 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Stockholm Certified Advisers AB. For further information, please call Stockholm Certified Advisers on +46 707 94 90 73.