

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for April has been published at 10:00 am ET Monday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts following the data. While the greenback changed little against the yen, it edged down against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 1.2388 against the euro, 107.21 against the yen, 0.9580 against the franc and 1.4332 against the pound around 10:02 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX