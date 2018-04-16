Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 16-Apr-2018 / 15:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergei Kalugin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 4.1 a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Sell of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 78.092 7,078,046 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 7,078,046 volume - Price RUB 552,736,644.82 e) Date of the 2017-12-18 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 4.2 a) Description of Preferred shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0009046700 code b) Nature of the Sell of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 57.982 6,804,052 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 6,804,052 volume - Price RUB 394,509,141.04 e) Date of the 2017-12-18 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83 ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 5410 End of Announcement EQS News Service 674963 16-Apr-2018

