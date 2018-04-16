

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) said that it is increasing its commitment from 3,600 to 5,000 permanent contract hires in France over the 2017-2019 period to reinforce and adapt the Group's skills base to the challenges of new technology.



Groupe Renault has hired 2,600 people on permanent contracts in France since January 2017.



Groupe Renault and representatives of French trade unions CFDT, CFE-CGC and FO today signed an amendment to the CAP 2020 agreement concluded on January 13, 2017.



In a stable European market, Renault is offering volunteers with more than five years' service with the Group the opportunity to be exempted from working three years before their scheduled retirement date at full rate for their pension.



Groupe Renault noted that it will provide an additional 15 million euros for the existing 220 million euros employee training programme in France. The goals are to develop engineering skills in France and remain the hub for the Group's advanced technology capabilities; ensure that French production facilities become the benchmark throughout the Group and embrace digitisation as part of their transition to factories of the future.



Under the agreement, employees received 800,000 hours of training in 2017.



Separately, Alliance Rostec Auto BV announced that Yves Caracatzanis will become Chief Executive Officer of AVTOVAZ from June 1st, 2018.



Nicolas Maure, will remain Chief Executive Officer of AVTOVAZ until May 31st 2018 and will continue to monitor the financial recovery and the mid-term plan development of the Company as Groupe Renault Senior Vice President, Chairman of the Eurasia Region, and as vice-chairman of AVTOVAZ's Board of Director from April 2nd, 2018.



Yves Caracatzanis is currently Managing Director for Groupe Renault in Romania, where he is in charge of all commercial and industrial activities. He also serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Automobile Dacia SA.



