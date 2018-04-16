The "Valuation of Emerging Technologies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar will introduce you to the Patent Valuation Gauntlet (PVG). In deriving the value of a patent, PVG takes into account commercial value, assertion value, blocking value, cross-licensing value, reputational value as well as patent invalidity risks and design around risks. The PVG worksheet contains more than 500 issues that should be considered when calculating the value of a patent. Excel sheets with the more than 40 valuation methodologies are included with your registration.
The overwhelming value of most early-stage companies resides in their intellectual assets. However, senior managers of such companies usually have no idea how to value their inventions. This is unfortunate as the inability to value intangible assets puts companies at a severe disadvantage when trying to monetize their discoveries through capital raises, licensing, joint-ventures or sales.
Inventors, investors, patentees, licensors and licensees must be able to articulate the value of their patents and emerging technologies. Otherwise, they will never receive the valuations that they deserve.
This seminar provides an in-depth review of:
- Cost Method
- Market Method
- Income Method
- Decision Trees
- Competitive Advantage Valuation
- 25% Rule
- The Monte Carlo Method
- Real Options Method
- Binomial Method
- Probability Weighted Expected Return Method
- Relief from Royalty Method
- Excess Earnings Method
- Markov Chains
- Bayesian Analysis
- Probabilistic Methodologies
Case studies/exercises relating to the following are among those reviewed in the course:
- Acquisition Comparables
- Stock Price Indication Methods
- Venture Funding Comparables
- Cross-Licensing
Additional Valuation Considerations:
- Citation Analysis
- Enforceability
- Current Impact
- Claim Scope Breadth
- Technology Strength
- Validity Confidence
- Research Intensity
- Litigation Avoidance
- Science Strength
- Partnering Licensing Potential
- Innovation Cycle Time
- Technology Cogency
