The "Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby food and infant formula market reached a value of US$ 50 Billion in 2017, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 69 Billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2023.

Baby food and infant formula are food products specifically made for babies till the age of two years. Infant formula serves as a replacement of mother's milk as it exhibits similar nutritional attributes. Whereas, baby foods are soft minced and mashed vegetables, fruits, meats, cereals, etc. for baby's consumption. Since babies lack developed muscles and teeth to chew effectively, these products act as the main source of calories and nutrients for them. Over the years, parents have shifted to packaged baby foods owing to the convenience and better nutrition offered by these products.

Today, the parents are ready to spend on high-quality, expensive baby foods to ensure the well-being of their infants. Rising health concerns towards the overall development of the baby and growing number of malnutritional cases are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increasing awareness among people about the various health benefits of feeding baby foods to infants and young babies is fuelling the demand for baby foods across the globe. Increasing number of working women and the need for convenient and portable nutrition for their babies has created a large market for baby foods and infant formula. Additionally, increasing spending on children's healthcare coupled with continuous innovation and aggressive marketing by various baby food manufacturers has facilitated the global baby food and infant formula market.

Some of the major players are Abbott Laboratories, Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson and Kraft Heinz.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Imports and Exports

10 Baby Food and Infant Formula Manufacturing Process

11 Competitive Landscape

Abbott Nutrition

Nestle

Danone

Mead Johnson

Kraft Heinz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fb8dxl/69_bn_baby_food?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005874/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Baby Food