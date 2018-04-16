LeoVegas AB: Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas first quarter 2018

LeoVegas interim report for the first quarter for 2018 will be published at 08:00 CET on May 2, 2018. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, CEO and Co-founder, and Viktor Fritzén, CFO, will present the results.

A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nzryq6n6 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nzryq6n6)

To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 (0) 8 5065 3942

UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9411

US: +1720-543-0214

Confirmation code: 8226344

The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO: +46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda and a local multibrand business in the UK market called Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

