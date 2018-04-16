Firm Establishes Life Sciences Platform in Europe, Expands in New York

Global 50 law firm Goodwin announced today that a team of four partners will join its premier Life Sciences practice. Graham Defries and Andrew Harrow will join Goodwin's London office and formally establish the firm's European Life Sciences practice. Kristopher Brown and Jonathan Schur will join the New York office and expand the firm's award-winning national practice. All four will start at Goodwin upon completion of their notice period.

"Graham, Kristopher, Jonathan, and Andrew make up a truly unique, cross-border team that represents the life sciences industry's key players from emerging and later stage biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across their full life cycles, to boards and venture firms across all of their dealmaking needs on both continents," said Mitchell Bloom, Chair of Goodwin's Life Sciences practice. "The type of deals they focus on, their networks, a loyal client following, and industry expertise make this team a perfect fit for our growing life sciences platform and significantly expand our cross-border capabilities. We are thrilled that Graham, Kristopher, Jonathan, and Andrew have chosen to join the Goodwin partnership."

Kristopher Brown negotiates and structures private equity, venture capital and public capital markets financing transactions, and advises on corporate and transactional matters for numerous financial and corporate strategic investors as well as emerging growth companies.

Graham Defries represents boards and venture firms and works across all key life sciences markets in Europe. He advises clients on private equity investments and exits, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and collaboration and licensing transactions.

Andrew Harrow provides counsel on a wide range of U.K. and cross-border transactions including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, privatizations, IPOs and fundraisings for listed and private companies internationally, as well as on general corporate matters.

Jonathan Schur advises pharmaceutical and medical device companies in structuring mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, licensing and distribution arrangements, joint ventures, cooperative development, and marketing relationships. He previously served as the Co-Managing Partner of an international law firm's Paris office.

"Over the past several years, we have significantly expanded Goodwin's European platform, more than doubling our London presence and opening offices in Paris and Frankfurt to meet client demand across the firm's key verticals in real estate, private equity and technology," said David Evans, Chair of Goodwin's European offices. "With this outstanding team of life sciences partners, we've found the perfect opportunity to extend the reach of Goodwin's premier life sciences practice, another key vertical for us, into Europe. Since the U.K. is the largest life sciences market in Europe, beginning our regional build-out in London was the natural next step. We are pleased to welcome Graham and Andrew, and their New York-based colleagues Kristopher and Jonathan."

"This is a unique opportunity, together with some of my longstanding colleagues in London and the U.S., to launch the European life sciences practice of the gold standard life sciences law firm in the U.S.," said Defries. "I am excited to be joining the preeminent global team at Goodwin to help develop the firm's transactional European life sciences practice, and to continue to work with private equity sponsor clients on M&A transactions."

"With our long history of collaborating with our colleagues in London, and Goodwin's deep U.S. expertise and resources, we are thrilled to offer global life sciences and technology clients the complete suite of legal services they require," said Brown.

Goodwin's Life Sciences practice was named "Practice Group of the Year" for the past two years by Law360, which called Goodwin "a top choice for high-profile pharmaceutical clients, particularly in licensing deals, mergers and acquisitions, and initial public offerings." Goodwin has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report Best Lawyers as "Biotech Firm of Year" for five out of last six years. In addition, the firm was named "2017 IP Law Firm of the Year" by LMG Life Sciences.

