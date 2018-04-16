SmartXpo announces ground breaking collaboration with Informa Exhibitions

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Exhibitions, one of the world's leading trade show operators, today announced the collaboration between its EMEA business unit and SmartXpo to roll-out an event pricing module across a portfolio of events.

SmartXpo's innovative cloud-based pricing tool is designed to place customer needs at the heart of the price-setting process, ensuring a balance between value to exhibitors and the price that they pay for space. The objective of this ground breaking technology is to create a 'win-win,' which ensures the long term health and sustainability of the show concept for the benefit of the exhibitors and organisers.

Commenting for Informa Exhibitions, COO of Middle East region Steve Smith said: "We're very excited to be implementing a data-driven approach that puts exhibitor value at the heart of our pricing strategy. We have been working closely with SmartXpo in recent months and are looking forward to deploying this exciting new capability."

Phil Stone, SmartXpo CEO stated: "We are delighted to be working with a global industry leader to roll-out our new pricing tool. This is a breakthrough moment for the whole event technology space."

The announcement was made at the start of the SISO CEO Summit, the most significant annual gathering of leaders from the exhibitions industry, worldwide.

About Informa Exhibitions

Informa Exhibitions is a division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

About SmartXpo

SmartXpo is a provider of cloud-based tools and data platforms that improve the performance and profitability of the worldwide exhibitions industry.

It offers a suite of ground-breaking applications which harness the power of events data, delivering solutions for price optimisation, margin improvement, forecasting and portfolio management.

Conceived and designed by Plural Strategy Group, a global specialist in the events and data industries, SmartXpo leverages deep sector knowledge, analytical excellence and tech expertise to support evidence-based decision making for events organisers.

For more information visit www.smartxpo.com