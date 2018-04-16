iconectiv speaks about preventing the misuse and abuse of networks at RAG Conference

iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry connecting more than two billion people every day, will be sponsoring and presenting at the Risk Assurance Group (RAG) Conference. iconectiv's Principal Solutions Engineer Director, John Haraburda will be speaking on a panel to provide techniques and insights that will help service providers mitigate the growing fraud problem.

This global network abuse problem impacts nearly everyone in the communications ecosystem from service providers, consumers, businesses and governments. It leads to losing revenue, government and regulatory compliance issues, risking reputation and threats to public safety.

"Telecom fraud is extremely elusive. Once one source of fraud is identified and stopped, fraudsters come up with new ways to wreak havoc on service providers," said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President, Information Solutions, iconectiv. "The optimal way for a service provider to protect their reputation, network and service quality is to proactively combat fraud before it happens. iconectiv is prepared to share our industry knowledge during the RAG Conference to help service providers guard against this abuse and misuse of their networks."

The RAG Conference will be held in London over two days, April 24-25, 2018 and comprise presentations and panel discussions about modern telecoms risk management and business assurance.

